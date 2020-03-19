T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 534,392 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $253,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,961. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from to in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.64.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

