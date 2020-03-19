Tael (WABI) Price Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Tael has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.36 million and $1.06 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $34.91, $10.00 and $119.16.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.04275508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039259 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016287 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003810 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $13.96, $62.56, $5.22, $10.00, $24.72, $18.11, $7.20, $34.91, $45.75, $119.16 and $6.32. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.