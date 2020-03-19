Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Releases Earnings Results

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 392,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.84. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

A number of analysts have commented on TLRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

