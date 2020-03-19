Tairen Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 281,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,000. Uber Technologies makes up 1.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 in the last three months.

Shares of UBER traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. 83,627,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,163,234. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.