Tairen Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 8,770 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,746,000. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,222. The firm has a market cap of $764.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,384.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.30. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

