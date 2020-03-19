Tairen Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tairen Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,799 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 2.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $17.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $182.77 and a fifty-two week high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.