Tairen Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Tairen Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises 13.4% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $87,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $78.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

