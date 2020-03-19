Tairen Capital Ltd Has $23.09 Million Stock Holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 2,459.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,081 shares during the quarter. GSX Techedu makes up approximately 3.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of GSX Techedu worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,726,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 1,271,160 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $35,393,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 382.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,070,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 848,810 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $22,040,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 964,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.20. 1,482,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,822. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

