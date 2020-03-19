Tairen Capital Ltd Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tairen Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 898,657 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 88,736,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,279,266. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

