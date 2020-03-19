Tairen Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tairen Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,661,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,070,331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,372 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 141,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $262,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $16,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $50.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,880.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,381,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,977.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,840.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,322.48.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.