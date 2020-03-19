Tairen Capital Ltd Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tairen Capital Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1,662.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $11.56 on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,105,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,405. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

