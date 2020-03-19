Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $13.90 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,902,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

