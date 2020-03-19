Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 303,266 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Tairen Capital Ltd lowered its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303,266 shares during the period. MaxLinear comprises about 0.4% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of MaxLinear worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2,892.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 310,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 230,604 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,979,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,962 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:MXL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 811,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,064. The firm has a market cap of $805.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.