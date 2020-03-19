Tairen Capital Ltd Takes $2.13 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Vipshop accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Vipshop by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,236,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vipshop by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 732,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 157,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

NYSE VIPS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 10,086,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,004. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

