Tairen Capital Ltd Takes $6.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.49 on Thursday, reaching $1,115.29. 3,648,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,934. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,386.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.96. The company has a market capitalization of $769.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cfra boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

