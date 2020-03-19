Tairen Capital Ltd Takes Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 374,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,099,000. LYFT comprises approximately 2.5% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of LYFT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in LYFT by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,112 shares during the last quarter. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. bought a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,194,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,418,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061 in the last quarter.

Shares of LYFT traded up $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,111,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

