TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.02% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its stake in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 247,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

TAIWAN FD INC/SH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

TAIWAN FD INC/SH Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

