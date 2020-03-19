Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 675,974 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 14.4% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $93,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $205,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $756,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $2,538,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

TSM stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $43.89. 11,178,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,115. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

