Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLND shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $82,855.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Talend by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Talend by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Talend has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $715.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

