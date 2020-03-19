Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) received a C$1.50 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TVE. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

Shares of TSE TVE traded down C$385,502.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $169.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.79.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

