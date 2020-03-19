Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Holdings Lowered by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 526,697 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $85,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,796,000 after buying an additional 1,495,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,505,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $59,610,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after buying an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 664,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,186,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,502. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

