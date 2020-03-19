Tap Reaches Market Cap of $47.90 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Tap token can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $47.90 million and approximately $210,922.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00068605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.71 or 0.04091555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00039064 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015959 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003742 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

