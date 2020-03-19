Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research analysts have commented on TCO shares. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -0.45. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Taubman Centers by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

