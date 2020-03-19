Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 206 ($2.71) price target on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 243 ($3.20). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TW. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target (up previously from GBX 215 ($2.83)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.77 ($2.90).

TW opened at GBX 107.14 ($1.41) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 202.03 ($2.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $38.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.20.

In other news, insider Robert Noel acquired 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

