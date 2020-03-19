TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Stock Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 275,461 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.15% of TC Pipelines worth $95,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

TC Pipelines stock traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.42. 963,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

