TD Securities Cuts Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$190.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$204.00.

TSE:BYD traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$154.83. 110,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$211.40. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$125.01 and a 52 week high of C$231.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85.

