TD Securities Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $75.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s previous close.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.12.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. 4,247,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

