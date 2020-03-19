TD Securities Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$1.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TVE. Laurentian reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.63.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE traded down C$385,502.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.50. 1,511,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.79.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.