TD Securities Upgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) to “Buy”

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$46.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.56.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$33.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$33.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.