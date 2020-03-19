TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) is Cowbird Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the quarter. TechTarget accounts for 5.9% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cowbird Capital LP owned 1.27% of TechTarget worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 776,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,279,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TechTarget by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 67,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTGT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 417,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $541.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

