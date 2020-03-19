TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Head to Head Analysis

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for iCAD and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

iCAD presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.76%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 202.47%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than iCAD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCAD and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $31.34 million 5.07 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -20.30 TELA Bio $8.27 million 8.94 -$21.09 million N/A N/A

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -43.24% -92.89% -16.98% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TELA Bio beats iCAD on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

