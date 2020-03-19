Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.22.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSE TDOC opened at $136.93 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $153.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

