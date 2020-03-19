Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM) Insider David Graham Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM) insider David Graham bought 4,500 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 581 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £26,145 ($34,392.27).

LON TEM opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 783.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 793.56. Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 876.99 ($11.54). The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

