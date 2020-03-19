Ternio (TERN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88,460.00

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ternio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $88,460.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ternio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02516699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ternio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.