Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Argus raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 29,284,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,092,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.