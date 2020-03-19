Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 69,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,683,000 after purchasing an additional 459,851 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 173,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $3,207,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $97.19. 84,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

