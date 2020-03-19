Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Cut by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.14. 389,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.30. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

