Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

TXN stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.