Thar Token Reaches Market Cap of $16,976.46 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $16,976.46 and $4.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005719 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000150 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,497 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

