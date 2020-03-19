The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of CG stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

