The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Buys £9,961.50 in Stock

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) insider Gay Collins purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,961.50 ($13,103.79).

About The City of London Investment Trust

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

