The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

