The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) vs. News (OTCMKTS:NWS) Critical Review

The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) and News (NASDAQ:NWS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of The McClatchy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of News shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of The McClatchy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of News shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The McClatchy and News’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The McClatchy $807.23 million 0.00 -$79.76 million ($6.21) -0.02 News $10.07 billion 0.54 $155.00 million N/A N/A

News has higher revenue and earnings than The McClatchy.

Risk & Volatility

The McClatchy has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, News has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The McClatchy and News, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The McClatchy 0 1 0 0 2.00 News 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The McClatchy and News’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The McClatchy -52.97% N/A -2.90% News -1.88% 1.97% 1.25%

Summary

News beats The McClatchy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services. The company distributes content, including video products, through its owned and operated Websites and mobile applications, third-party search and ad exchanges, social media platforms, and electronic editions of its daily newspapers, as well as its printed daily newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. On February 13, 2020, The McClatchy Company along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children's, and religious books; and provides sports programming content to approximately 200 channels distributed through cable, satellite, and Internet protocol, as well as broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.

