The Voyager Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, AirSwap and Cobinhood. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02516699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, HitBTC, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

