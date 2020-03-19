Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $302.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.66 and a 200 day moving average of $309.33. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $253.22 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

