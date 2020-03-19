Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO traded down $22.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.84. 3,510,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,036. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.22 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.