Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197,109 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.69% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $897,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $377,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $22.14 on Thursday, hitting $280.84. 3,510,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,036. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.22 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.