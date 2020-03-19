Thomas Carter Sells 7,586 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.86. 1,335,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,050. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

