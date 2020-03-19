Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$93.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$103.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TSE TRI traded up C$2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,679. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$75.10 and a 52-week high of C$109.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.75 per share, with a total value of C$2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,168,750.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.