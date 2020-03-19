THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $0.0632 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $535,894.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.02528741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,572,110 tokens. THORChain's official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

